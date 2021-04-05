Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
VVR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $4.28.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
