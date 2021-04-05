Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

VVR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

