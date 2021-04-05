Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OIA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.98. 50,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

