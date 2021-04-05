King DAG (KDAG) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One King DAG coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $28.81 million and $53,180.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.25 or 0.00672942 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028779 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

