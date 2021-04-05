Kleros (PNK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.59 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $54.34 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028266 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 241.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

