Zacks: Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $23.49. 229,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

In other news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,422. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

