Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 98,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,919. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, insider Global Investors U.S. Allianz sold 5,573 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $156,322.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

