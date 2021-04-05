PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

NYSE PFN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. 344,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,865. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

