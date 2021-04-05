PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 52,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,088. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

