PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 52,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,088. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
See Also: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.