Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

MGNI traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.41. 3,060,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $415,441.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,734.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,641. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

