The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on ABB (NYSE:ABB)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,898. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

