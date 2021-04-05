SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.51

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.