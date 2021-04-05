freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.80

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get freenet alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.