Stewart Butterfield Sells 102,148 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 102,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $4,210,540.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,650,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $41.48. 3,206,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.47 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after buying an additional 2,438,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,890,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,413,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

