Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.79 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded up 67.1% against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and approximately $585,834.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

