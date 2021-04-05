GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $19,235.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.05 or 0.00373963 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,550.32 or 0.99502741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00036412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00093283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

GeoCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

