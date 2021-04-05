Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director John T. Henderson sold 3,333 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $78,458.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 794,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 235,628 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 12.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

