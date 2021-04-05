Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux Sells 898 Shares

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $13,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NAII stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.65 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62.
Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
