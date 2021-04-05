Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux Sells 898 Shares

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $13,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NAII stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.65 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.00% of Natural Alternatives International worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

