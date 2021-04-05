Lido DAO Token Price Up 103.7% This Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 103.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $1.44 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00300300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00100296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00782959 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 115.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028684 BTC.

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

