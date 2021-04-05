BitCoal (COAL) Price Up 2.3% This Week

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. BitCoal has a market cap of $13,275.06 and approximately $30.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.45 or 0.00449503 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 71.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

