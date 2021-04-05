Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.76. 469,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,960. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.