Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Sells $345,775.68 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $345,775.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Hessam Nadji sold 341 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $11,696.30.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $892,575.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 142,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,902. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,687,000 after acquiring an additional 947,406 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 803,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,920,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

