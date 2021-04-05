Norman R. Hames Sells 35,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RDNT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 94,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,023. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

