Selfkey (KEY) Hits Market Cap of $118.61 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $118.61 million and $60.71 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00054747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.32 or 0.00672122 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00073595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028841 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,518,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.