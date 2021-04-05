MAX Exchange Token Achieves Market Cap of $988,491.12 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $988,491.12 and $372,964.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,483.43 or 0.99433619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.66 or 0.00460182 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.55 or 0.00866345 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.00326032 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00093537 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002407 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

