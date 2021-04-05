adbank Hits One Day Trading Volume of $643,069.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, adbank has traded 74.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and $643,069.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

adbank Token Profile

adbank (ADB) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,769,718 tokens. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

adbank Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

