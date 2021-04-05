Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.10

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 1638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

