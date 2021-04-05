Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.39

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $53.95, with a volume of 2139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on MONDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

