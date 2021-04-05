Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.10

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 39847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6015 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Smiths Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

