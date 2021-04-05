Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be purchased for about $358.99 or 0.00609540 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $689,614.45 and $5,008.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00074613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00294606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00099708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.80 or 0.00782418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 90.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003746 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

