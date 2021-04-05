ebirah Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $518.00 (EBRH)

ebirah (CURRENCY:EBRH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. ebirah has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $518.00 worth of ebirah was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ebirah has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One ebirah coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00005139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00074613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00294606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00099708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.80 or 0.00782418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003746 BTC.

ebirah Coin Profile

ebirah’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,000 coins. ebirah’s official Twitter account is @EbirahOfficial

Buying and Selling ebirah

