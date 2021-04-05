Protalix BioTherapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,056 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the typical volume of 609 call options.
NYSEAMERICAN:PLX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.13. 1,189,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,308. The company has a market cap of $232.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
