Protalix BioTherapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,056 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the typical volume of 609 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.13. 1,189,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,308. The company has a market cap of $232.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.