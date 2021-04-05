Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $143.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,016. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.29 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

