TerraUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $26.29 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005800 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000154 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,688,577,099 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

