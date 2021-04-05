CryptoBonusMiles Market Cap Reaches $2.76 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $205,421.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00675912 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028774 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

