RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, RED has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $48,348.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.00371701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005046 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

