Analysts Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report $31.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.06 million and the lowest is $31.10 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $19.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $85.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $86.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.62 million, with estimates ranging from $89.93 million to $97.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Several research firms have weighed in on VAPO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

VAPO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. 464,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $591.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $54.42.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $171,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

