$134.58 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to report sales of $134.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.00 million and the lowest is $117.60 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $599.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.20 million to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.80. 1,528,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

