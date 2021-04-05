PolkaFoundry Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $21.53 million and $1.80 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003375 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00295595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00098214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.84 or 0.00785785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017343 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,852,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

