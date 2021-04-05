Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Sell

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

AYLA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $292,573.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,551.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,592 shares of company stock worth $954,801 in the last three months.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.