Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.30 Million

Analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce sales of $260.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.42 million and the highest is $269.99 million. Ferro reported sales of $252.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE FOE traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $17.12. 269,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,374. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -286.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ferro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferro by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

