FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.96 Million

Analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will announce $459.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.33 million and the lowest is $450.55 million. FLIR Systems posted sales of $450.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

In other news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.68. 2,534,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

