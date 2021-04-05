Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to report sales of $3.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

BK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.13. 3,655,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

