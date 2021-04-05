Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report sales of $7.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.44 billion and the highest is $7.65 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $28.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $31.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.78 billion to $28.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Nucor stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.51. 2,605,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

