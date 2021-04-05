Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.88

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 1947102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,317 shares of company stock worth $6,940,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,343,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

