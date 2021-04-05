James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.55

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 39330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.