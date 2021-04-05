Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Lenore Lillie Sells 7,550 Shares

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Lenore Lillie sold 7,550 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $173,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lenore Lillie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Lenore Lillie sold 35,088 shares of Koss stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $667,373.76.

On Monday, January 25th, Lenore Lillie sold 24,000 shares of Koss stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $110,400.00.

Shares of KOSS traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,349. Koss Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $127.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

