Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

V stock opened at $218.40 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.