Patron Partners Advisors LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Mondelez International accounts for 1.1% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mondelez International by 98.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 113,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,991. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

