Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,211.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,213.31.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $24.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,407.27. 21,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,768. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,304.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,044.99. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,203.08 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

