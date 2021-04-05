Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Price Target at $13.05

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. 1,634,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,948. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

